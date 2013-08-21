BEIRUT Aug 21 Arab League Secretary General
Nabil Elaraby called on Wednesday for United Nations inspectors
to immediately investigate reports of a chemical attack near the
Syrian capital that activists say has killed more than 200
people, Egypt's state news agency said.
"The secretary general said in a statement he was surprised
this deplorable crime would happen during the visit of a team of
international investigators with the United Nations who are
already tasked with investigating chemical weapons use," the
official news agency MENA said.
"He called on the inspectors to head immediately to the
eastern Ghouta (suburb of Damascus) to determine what happened."
(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Janet Lawrence)