* SNC gives first sign it may attend planned peace talks
* But other opposition voices oppose such a move
* Rebels don't want talks with Assad still in power
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Sept 22 The head of the Syrian National
Coalition has said the group is ready to attend a proposed
Geneva conference to end the civil war, if the talks aim to
establish a transitional government.
It was the first clear commitment by the Western- and
Arab-backed coalition to attend the proposed conference, but
other opposition voices, including rebels inside Syria, said
they were against talks as long as Bashar al-Assad remains
president.
The SNC - made up mostly of exiled anti-Assad figures - had
dithered over whether to attend the U.S- and Russian-sponsored
talks, especially after a chemical weapons attack on Aug. 21
that killed hundreds of people in Damascus.
In a letter to the U.N. Security Council dated Sept. 19,
seen by Reuters, SNC President Ahmad Jarba said the coalition
"reaffirms its willingness to engage in a future Geneva
Conference".
But "all parties must ... agree that the purpose of the
conference will be the establishment of a transitional
government with full executive powers", stipulated at the first
round of international talks in Geneva last year.
Responding to his critics, Jarba said after meeting French
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius in Paris on Sunday that the
letter does not contradict the goals of the 2-1/2-year-old
uprising to bring down Assad's autocratic rule.
"We are committed to the principles of revolution, but we
are not against a political solution that is in line with what
the uprising erupted for," Jarba said.
The SNC has insisted that Assad play no role in a
transitional authority. But Assad has dismissed prospects of
transferring powers.
Moaz al-Agha, a senior member of the Islamist al-Sahaba
Brigades, said the U.S.-Russian deal to destroy Assad's chemical
weapons arsenal that reduced the likelihood of a U.S. strike
showed the SNC was powerless.
"If the coalition had any credibility it would have resigned
en masse. Its priority should be to break the siege on the
liberated areas and stop the indiscriminate bombardment, not to
make statements that bestow legitimacy on Assad in these
circumstances," Agha told Reuters.
"Negotiating with Assad would be a sellout of all the people
who have sacrificed their lives. The coalition has no base
inside Syria to make such a decision," said Agha, whose rebel
unit operates mainly near Damascus.
'POLITICAL SUICIDE'
In the rugged Jabal al-Zawyia region in northern Syria,
activist Mahmoud al-Zaqwan said he feared Geneva was a U.S.
attempt at a deal like the one that saw the Yemeni president,
Ali Abdullah Saleh, eased from power.
"We will not negotiate with the tyrant. We will not accept a
Yemeni solution in Syria. This revolution will not just bring
Assad's downfall. It will also try him. We are willing to wait
as long as it takes," Zaqwan said.
In the letter, the SNC's Jarba called on the U.N. Security
Council to make any resolution on Assad's chemical weapons
subject to Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, which could authorise
the use of force in case of non-compliance.
The opposition Syrian Organisation for Human Rights said
while the number of those killed in the war has been estimated
at 110,000 the real number may exceed 200,000.
The group said convening Geneva following the chemical
weapons attack would be "a farce" that increases the chances of
Assad remaining in power.
The opposition and its Western and Arab allies say Assad was
behind the chemical weapons attack. Assad says the rebels
carried it out.
Veteran opposition activist Fawaz Tello said that attending
the proposed conference while Assad is in power would be
political suicide for the SNC.
"If the coalition goes to Geneva they will be stoned if they
dare step into Syria. America cannot create a made-to-measure
democracy in Syria," Tello said from Berlin. "It has to seek an
end to Assad's rule for the Alawite minority to survive.
Otherwise we are looking at a sectarian explosion in the Middle
East."