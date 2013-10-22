PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AMMAN Oct 22 Syrian National Coalition President Ahmad Jarba will tell Western and Arab allies on Tuesday that the opposition will not attend proposed peace talks in Geneva unless their goal is President Bashar al-Assad's removal from power.
According to a text of a speech Jarba will make to a Friends of Syria meeting in London, Jarba said the Syrian opposition risks losing credibility if it yields to international pressure to go to Geneva without achieving the uprising's goal of ousting Assad.
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, April 2 The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and the removal of up to 800,000 tonnes over the past 18 months in response to modest prices, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday.
* No meetings scheduled for buyers' club, but delegates watching