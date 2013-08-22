BERLIN Aug 22 German Foreign Minister Guido
Westerwelle demanded on Thursday that Syria grant full access to
United Nations chemicals weapons experts to investigate
allegations that the Syrian government used chemical weapons in
an attack on civilians.
"We are very worried about the reports that poison gas has
been used near Damascus. These reports are very serious and if
they are confirmed would be outrageous," Westerwelle told a
joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart
"We call for this clarification to be made possible promptly
and for the United Nations chemical weapons experts who are now
in the country be given access immediately to check these
accusations," he said.
The U.N. Security Council says it is necessary to clarify
the reports of a chemical weapons attack in the suburbs of
Damascus but has stopped short of explicitly demanding a probe
by U.N. investigators in Syria.