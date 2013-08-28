BERLIN The leaders of Germany and Britain believe that Syria's government should not to go unpunished for an apparent poison gas attack on its own people, Berlin said on Wednesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister David Cameron agreed in a telephone discussion that the use of poison gas in last week's attack near Damascus was now sufficiently proven, the German government said in a statement.

"The Syrian regime must not hope to be able to continue this warfare that violates international law ... Therefore an international reaction is inevitable in the view of the chancellor and the prime minister," it said.

Just four weeks before elections in which Merkel hopes to win a third term, she faces a balancing act in how to respond to pictures of the suspected chemical weapons attack, as German voters are overwhelmingly opposed to military action there.

