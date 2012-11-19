BRUSSELS Nov 19 Turkey is expected to formally
request on Monday that NATO missiles be placed on its border
with Syria to defend against mortar rounds, Western defence
officials said.
Only the United States, the Netherlands and Germany have the
appropriate Patriot missile system available, and Germany would
analyse such a request "with solidarity", German Defence
Minister Thomas de Maiziere said.
"I expect that there will be a request from the Turkish
government today to NATO to deploy Patriot missiles to the
Turkish border," de Maiziere told reporters in Brussels, on the
sidelines of a meeting of EU defence ministers.
NATO has not yet received a request but will consider it "as
a matter of urgency", Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen
told reporters as he arrived at the meeting.
"Turkey can count on allied solidarity," he said, while
emphasising that the missiles would only be to counter mortar
rounds, not to enforce a no-fly zone over Syria.
"We are not speaking about a no-fly zone. If we are to
deploy patriot missiles it would be a purely defensive measure
to defend and protect Turkey."
The alliance has deployed Patriot surface-to-air missiles to
Turkey twice before, once in 1991 and later in 2003, during both
Gulf Wars. Those missiles were provided by the Netherlands.
De Maiziere said the German response would depend on the
details of any request. "But if we have a deployment of Patriots
on the Turkish border then this will happen with German
soldiers."
Turkey is talking to NATO allies about how to shore up
security on its 900-km (560-mile) frontier with Syria after
mortar rounds fired from Syria landed inside its territory,
increasing concerns about spillover from the civil war from its
neighbour.
The Dutch defence minister said the Netherlands too was
waiting for a Turkish request. "We did not receive a formal
request yet," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert told reporters in
Brussels. "We are waiting for a formal request."