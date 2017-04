BEIRUT Syria said on Tuesday its armed forces destroyed an Israeli vehicle after it crossed a ceasefire line into Syrian territory from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The statement by Syrian military leadership, broadcast on state television, came after Israel said one of its military vehicles in the Golan Heights was hit by gunfire from Syria.

Israel said the vehicle was damaged but none of its troops were wounded, and Israeli soldiers returned fire.

