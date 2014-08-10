(Adds detail, background)
BEIRUT Aug 10 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
has reappointed Wael al-Halaqi as prime minister, state media
reported on Sunday.
Assad was sworn in for a new term as president last month,
requiring the formation of a new government. Halaqi was
appointed in 2012 after his predecessor, Riad Hijab, fled Syria
to join the opposition.
State media reported that Assad had issued a decree
requiring Halaqi to form the new government. Halaqi, who wields
little power, survived a bomb attack on his convoy in Damascus
in 2013.
Assad was sworn in for a new seven-year term on July 16
after winning a presidential election that affirmed his grip on
power more than three years into the country's civil war.
