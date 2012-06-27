GENEVA International mediator Kofi Annan intends to convene a high-level meeting on Syria in Geneva on Saturday, June 30 and is seeking a "common position on the proposed outcomes", his deputy Jean-Marie Guehenno said on Wednesday.

Guehenno, addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, said "Over the past few weeks, these efforts focused on the creation of an action group on Syria which the Joint Special Envoy intends to convene on 30th June in Geneva."

Annan, joint United Nations-Arab League envoy, is working with states and all sides to help bring about a peaceful and comprehensive settlement, but "time is running out", Guehenno said.

