* Gulf Arabs want Western green light to boost aid to rebels
* Saudi, Qatar say militants will benefit from long war
* Rebel disarray is result of lack of aid, Gulf Arabs argue
By Angus McDowall and Regan Doherty
RIYADH/DOHA, Feb 20 Saudi Arabia and Qatar share
the West's alarm at the rise of al Qaeda-aligned groups in
Syria, but say the answer is for outsiders like them to be more
involved in backing rebels there.
The two Gulf Arab states rooting for President Bashar
al-Assad's overthrow appear to be chafing at Western pressure to
keep out of the fight, arguing that building ties through aid
and advice to favoured opposition groups is the only way to
ensure other, hardline Islamist factions are sidelined.
The United States and Europe want to avoid arming rebel
militias for fear that weaponry will find its way to
ultra-orthodox Sunni Muslim groups close to jihadis like al
Qaeda.
Assad cites such militants, often seen as the most effective
fighters on Syria's battlefields, to justify using relentless
force in a two-year-old war that has cost some 70,000 lives.
Attacks carried out by such groups against the Alawite
minority, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam that dominates Syria's
power and security structures, have aggravated sectarian rifts
in many Arab states including some in the oil-rich Gulf.
The United States in December listed the al Qaeda-endorsed
al-Nusra Front in Syria as a terrorist group.
But Saudi Arabia and Qatar are signalling that the longer
the war drags on, the stronger such hardliners will get, while
other groups will likely struggle if denied meaningful aid,
according to a Gulf Arab official, analysts and diplomats.
Gulf Arab policymakers argue that hastening Assad's fall
will curb the militants' influence, and, a related bonus, reduce
the regional clout of the Syrian leader's ally Iran.
"ARMS FOR SELF-DEFENCE"
Saudi Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal bluntly told a news
conference in Riyadh on Feb. 12: "My country believes that the
brutality of the Syrian regime against its own people requires
empowering the people to defend itself."
On Tuesday Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin
Jabr al-Thani said: "As there is no clear international opinion
to end the crisis in Syria...we are supporting the opposition
with whatever it needs, even if it takes up arms for
self-defence."
A Gulf Arab official, who asked not to be named, said it was
vital to build ties to non-Qaeda rebel groups to strengthen them
now and in any future fight for power in a post-Assad Syria.
Mustafa Alani, a Gulf-based security analyst, said arms were
now more available in Syria and what such groups needed most was
non-lethal aid such as food and medical aid for their families.
"The Gulf is waiting for a green light - they want the West
to lift this veto on supplies," he said.
Gulf Arabs are not bound by U.S. and EU arms embargoes on
Syria, and some analysts say they supplied weapons to Syria last
year, probably through tribal and smuggling connections in Iraq.
But Saudi Arabia and Qatar have signalled any support would
be much more effective if Western powers lent political backing,
coordination, equipment and advice.
WEST HAUNTED BY LIBYA EXAMPLE
Western nations, mindful of how weapons spread from Libya
after its Western-backed revolt in 2011 to unstable nations such
as Mali, say arming rebels is risky because it is hard to tell
militants from moderates in a disorganised array.
Gulf Arabs say they know Islamist armed groups better and
blame disorganisation on a lack of outside support and training.
Riyadh-based political scientist Asaad Shamlan said rising
militancy among Syria's opposition was a result of not engaging
with rebels more openly, and suggested Gulf Arabs must act.
"What is the strategic objective? It's to enable the
opposition to overthrow the Assad regime? Then a certain amount
of risk has to be taken," he said.
In January a former Saudi intelligence chief, Prince Turki
al-Faisal, publicly called for Syrian rebels to be given
anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to "level the playing
field".
Last month he said it would be possible to "make the weapons
reach the right people". Sophisticated weapons that relied on
electronics could be deactivated remotely using wireless signals
if they ended up in untrustworthy hands, he said.
Not all Gulf Arab states are eager to arm Syrian rebels, but
all fear possible "blowback" if their own nationals go to fight
in Syria and one day come home and launch a jihad for a purist
Islamic state. The al-Nusra Front has ideological overlaps with
al Qaeda, which has sworn to topple the Saudi ruling family.
In the 1980s Saudi rulers supported U.S.-backed Islamists
fighting Soviet forces in Afghanistan, a factor in the creation
of al Qaeda, and in the last decade they turned a blind eye to
clerics who urged Saudis to join an anti-U.S. jihad in Iraq.
In 2003 Saudis who had fought in both conflicts launched
attacks at home, drawing a tough security response from Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdul-Aziz bin Abdullah
Al al-Sheikh, cautioned Saudi youth against going to Syria for
jihad, and advised prayer, and sending material support by
"regular channels", al-Jazirah daily reported on Jan 7.
(Additional reporting by Amena Bakr and Sylvia Westall; Writing
by William Maclean; Editing by Alistair Lyon)