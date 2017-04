BEIRUT Aid teams evacuated more than 500 civilians from the besieged rebel centre of Homs on Sunday and delivered humanitarian aid to people who remain in the Syrian city, a local official said.

Homs governor Talal al-Barazi, speaking to Al Mayadeen television outside the city, said the operation to bring people out of Homs was continuing.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Andrew Heavens)