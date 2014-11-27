LONDON Nov 27 The websites of several British
media organisations were hacked on Thursday in a suspected
coordinated attack by the Syrian Electronic Army (SEA), an
amorphous hacker collective that supports Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad.
Among those hit were the London newspapers Daily Telegraph,
Independent and Evening Standard, which reported that other news
organisations had also been targeted.
The SEA posted on its Twitter feed: "Happy thanks giving,
hope you didn't miss us! The press: Please don't pretend #ISIS
are civilians. #SEA"
"A part of our website run by a third-party was compromised
earlier today," the Telegraph said on its official Twitter feed.
"We've removed the component. No Telegraph user data was
affected."
Users attempting to access certain parts of the papers'
websites found a message that read "You've been hacked by the
Syrian Electronic Army (SEA)" and were then redirected to the
group's logo, an image of an eagle bearing the Syrian flag and a
message in Arabic.
The websites of companies such as the New York Times, the
BBC and Microsoft have been targeted by the SEA in the past, as
have Twitter accounts of other media organisations.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Tom Heneghan)