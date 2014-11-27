(Adds North American targets, confirmation from Gigya)
LONDON/TORONTO Nov 27 The websites of British
and North American media organisations and retailer Wal-Mart's
Canadian unit were hacked on Thursday in a suspected
attack by the Syrian Electronic Army, an amorphous hacker
collective that supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Among media sites hit were London newspapers the Daily
Telegraph, Independent and Evening Standard. The Canadian
Broadcasting Corporation and New York Daily News also said they
had fallen victim to the hack.
Users attempting to access certain parts of the attacked
websites found a message that read "You've been hacked by the
Syrian Electronic Army (SEA)" and were then redirected to the
group's logo, an image of an eagle bearing the Syrian flag and a
message in Arabic.
The group posted on its Twitter feed, referring to
Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday: "Happy thanks giving, hope
you didn't miss us! The press: Please don't pretend #ISIS are
civilians. #SEA"
The affected companies said that their systems were safe.
Walmart Canada said some of its customers received an
unusual pop up message, but that no systems were compromised nor
customer data exposed.
CBC, Canada's public broadcaster, also said the Syrian
hacking group did not gain access to its systems or servers.
A Twitter account affiliated with the Syrian group posted an
image on Thursday that appeared to show it accessed the GoDaddy
account of gigya.com, a company that helps businesses identify
those who visit their websites.
Gigya counts the NFL, NBA and NHL professional sports
leagues, and media outlets including the CBC, CBS, NBC, Forbes,
CNN, al Jazeera and Fox among its customers. It was not
immediately clear how many of them were affected.
Gigya said a breach at its domain registrar, GoDaddy,
resulted in traffic to its site being redirected, but that the
problem had since been fixed.
GoDaddy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"To be absolutely clear: Neither Gigya's platform itself nor
any user, administrator or operational data has been compromised
and was never at risk of being compromised," Gigya CEO Patrick
Salyer said in a blog post.
The websites of companies such as the New York Times, the
BBC, Reuters and Microsoft have been targeted by the SEA in the
past, as have Twitter accounts of other media organisations.
(Reporting by Michael Holden in London and Alastair Sharp in
Toronto, additional reporting by Luciana Lopex in New York and
Solarina Ho in Toronto; Editing by Tom Heneghan and Cynthia
Osterman)