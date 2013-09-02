WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Computer hackers aligned with
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad struck an Internet recruiting
site for the U.S. Marine Corps on Monday, urging troops to
"refuse your orders" if the United States attacks Syria.
The attack appeared to be the work of the Syrian Electronic
Army, which also recently targeted the New York Times' website
and Twitter.
The hackers posted a message and images on the website
www.marines.com, signing it "delivered by SEA," a reference to
the Syrian Electronic Army. A Defense Department spokesman said
the site, on commercial network rather than the Defense
Department network, had been restored after an outage of a few
hours.
The seven-sentence "Message to the United States Marine
Corps," said the Syrian Army "should be your ally, not your
enemy" against "a vile common enemy" of terrorism.
"Refuse your orders," said the message which included six
photos of people in military-style uniforms, their faces
obscured and holding hand-written messages, such as "I will not
fight for Al Qaeda in Syria."
The White House says the Syrian government used chemical
weapons to kill 1,400 people, many of them children, on Aug. 21.
It has asked Congress to approve punitive action against Syria.
(Reporting by Charles Abbott; editing by Cynthia Osterman)