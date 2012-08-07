By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON, August 7 On Sunday, it was a hijacked
Reuters Twitter feed trying to create the impression of a rebel
collapse in Aleppo. On Monday, it was another account purporting
to be a Russian diplomat announcing the death in Damascus of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
As the situation on the ground becomes ever more bloody,
both sides in Syria are also waging what seems to be an
intensifying conflict in cyberspace, often attempting to use
misinformation and rumour to tilt the war in reality.
On Friday, Reuters was forced to temporarily shut down its
system for posting blogs on www.Reuters.com after the appearance
of a series of unauthorised, and inaccurate, reports citing
opposition military reverses in Syria.
On Sunday, the company took similar action to suspend the
@ReutersTech Twitter account after it appeared to have been
seized, renamed and used to send a series of false tweets
apparently designed to undermine the rebel Free Syrian Army.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
The attacks were not the first time a major media or other
organisation had been targeted apparently by supporters of
Assad. Some - including the defacement of a Harvard University
website last year to post a picture of Assad in military uniform
-- have been claimed by the "Syrian Electronic Army".
But Assad's government too have had their own embarrassments
in cyberspace. Hacker group Anonymous claimed credit for
stealing thousands of internal Syrian government e-mails
including personal communications between Assad and his wife.
The entire tranche was later published online by Wikileaks.
"It's not surprising that Syria has attempted to develop a
cyber warfare capability. It's in line with their chemical and
biological warfare programmes and their aspirations as a
regional power," said John Bassett, former senior official at
British signals intelligence agency GCHQ and now a senior fellow
at London's Royal United Services Institute.
"But the regime's technical capabilities look pretty basic,
and the opposition hacking of the personal emails of Assad and
his wife earlier this year show the regime's cyber defences have
serious weaknesses."
The opposition too, many suspect, have been doing what they
can do to spread rumours about their opponents. On Monday
afternoon, a Twitter account purporting to be that of a senior
Russian official said Assad had been killed in Damascus,
prompting a flurry of speculation and telephone calls by
agencies such as Reuters before the Russian Foreign Ministry
confirmed the news was fake.
"Cyber attacks are the new reality of modern warfare," said
Hayat Alvi, lecturer in Middle Eastern studies at the US Naval
War College. "We can expect more... from all directions. In war,
the greatest casualty is the truth. Each side will try to
manipulate information to make their own side look like it is
gaining while the other is losing."
With Assad's opponents desperate to attract defectors - such
as Prime Minister Riyad Hijab who fled on Monday - and the
government keen to avoid further foreign support for rebels
already backed by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the stakes are
undoubtedly high. The Alawite-dominated government needs to
demonstrate it can survive, while the rebels must present
themselves as a coherent government in waiting and keep down
talk of potential Al Qaeda infiltration.
In recent months, the "Syrian Electronic Army" (SEA) in
particular looks to have adopted a strategy to target media
outlets to spread disinformation helpful to the Damascus
government or harmful to its foes.
In April, Saudi-based broadcaster Al Arabiya briefly lost
control of one of its twitter accounts, which was then used to
spread a string of stories suggesting a political crisis in
Qatar. Tweets included claims that the Qatari prime minister had
been sacked, his daughter arrested in London and that a coup
orchestrated by the army chief was underway.
In July, Al Jazeera suffered a similar attack, with one of
its Twitter feeds used to send a series of pro-Assad messages
including accusing the Qatar-based channel of fabricating
evidence of civilian casualties in Syria.
Such exchanges, experts say, are increasingly becoming part
of any conflict. During the 2008 Georgia war, Russian and
Georgian hackers - either state-backed or operating
independently - each mounted a range of attacks on each other's
official websites.
STRICTLY LIMITED EFFECT
In reality, however, there seems little sign such incidents
made a significant difference either on the ground in Syria or
to the wider geopolitical picture.
The assorted Reuters blog postings on Friday published
through a now closed vulnerability in the WordPress software
used to manage the site, bore a superficially convincing
resemblance to other genuine entries.
But the written style - as well as some of the grammar and
style - were notably different to real Reuters reports, which
continued to be posted without difficulty and disseminated to
Reuters media, financial and other clients.
While some of the false blog posts were at least briefly
shared via social media by readers who believed they were honest
reports from Aleppo, it is far from clear whether anyone in the
embattled city itself ever saw them.
A Reuters reporter on the ground quickly confirmed the
reported rebel collapse in several key named suburbs appeared to
be false, and postings themselves were quickly removed -
although occasional screenshots remain on the Internet.
Nor does it appear that anyone was particularly convinced by
the Sunday flurry of tweets from the captured @ReutersTech
Twitter account, hastily renamed @ReutersME in an apparent
attempt to present itself as a Middle East-based feed.
Again, there was a series of messages detailing a supposed
rebel defeat in Aleppo, where heavy fighting continued on Monday
with opposition forces still in control of much of the city. The
account said rebel forces were out of ammunition and in "a sad
situation" while the Syrian army boasted the fight was like
"shooting fish in a barrel".
It then went on to claim that the White House had confirmed
it was arming Al Qaeda militants within Syria as part of its
support for the fight against Assad. In the final handful of
tweets before access was cut, the user said Washington had
always funded Al Qaeda even in the decade since the September
11, 2001 attacks and then accused Reuters itself of being in the
"iron grip" of the Rothschild banking dynasty.
"The problem with these attacks is that they are always
quickly noticed and even if they are successful in grabbing
headlines and fooling people for a short period of time, they
have very limited effect," said Tal Be'ery, web security
research team leader at IT security firm Imperva.
"They are not that technically sophisticated, and my
assessment is that they would most likely be from amateurs
rather than the regime itself. That tells us that Assad still
has some support amongst people able to do this both inside and
outside the country, but that is about it."
TRACKING OPPOSITION REAL PRIORITY
Monday's Twitter-fuelled rumours of Assad's demise, knocked
down within minutes, could conceivably have shaken some of his
supporters but are unlikely to have lasted long.
The true priority for the real computer experts of both the
government and opposition, most believe, will be the cat and
mouse game between government surveillance systems and the
opposition networks they are trying to track.
For Assad's opponents, evading government detection has long
been a matter of life and death. Autocratic governments around
the world, specialists say, have put considerable effort into
tightening their Internet surveillance on potential dissidents
since last year's "Arab spring" ousted rulers in Tunisia, Egypt,
Libya and Yemen.
"The primary target of SEA is certainly their own citizens,"
said Alexander Klimburg, cyber security expert and fellow at the
Austrian Institute for International Affairs.
"It is hard to estimate how successful they are tracking the
protesters, but it seems they are much better at it than the
former Tunisian or Egyptian secret police, and seem just as good
as the Iranian security forces in this regard."
Some believe Assad may be getting technical support from his
long-term allies in Tehran, who successfully crushed their own
post-election protests that were in part organised over the
Internet. China and Russia too are has amongst the world leaders
in managing online political activism and dissent, with the
latter at least also seen likely helping out in Syria.
"We know that they have been having a lot of success with
fake online Facebook profiles, ssl certificates and other
methods to break into the opposition," said Imperva's Be'ery.
"We know that Russia was very involved in setting up the Syrian
signals intelligence system and it is possible they still have
access to Russian expertise and even experts."
The opposition too may also have foreign support. Some
suspect the hand of a western signals intelligence agency in the
Assad e-mail leak, while the U.S. State Department says it has
given them technical advice and equipment to help stay one step
ahead of government monitoring.
But Syria's Assad, experts say, has long taken an interest
in the Internet and its potential uses. Before taking the
presidency, he was president of the "Syrian Computer Society", a
group now widely believed to have been something of a precursor
to the "Syrian Electronic Army".
"It is probably not officially integrated into the security
services," Klimburg said. "As such, it performs similar tasks to
the "Shabbiha" militias - intimidation of local anti-government
forces and direct operations that the Assad regime thinks are
best not associated with it."