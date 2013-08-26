JAKARTA Aug 26 The United States would only
take action on Syria in concert with the international community
and within a legal framework in response to the alleged chemical
weapons attacks in Damascus, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
said on Monday.
Hagel, speaking to reporters on a trip to Indonesia,
declined to discuss U.S. military options under consideration by
the White House, or to say whether he thought a military
response was likely. A senior U.S. official said Hagel intended
to reach out to his British and French counterparts to discuss
the situation in Syria.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Brunnstrom)