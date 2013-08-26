(Adds quotes, details)
JAKARTA Aug 26 The United States would only
take action on Syria in concert with the international community
and with legal justification in response to the alleged chemical
weapons attacks in Damascus, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
said on Monday.
Hagel, speaking on a trip to Indonesia, declined to discuss
U.S. military options under consideration by the White House, or
to say whether he thought a military response was likely.
"The United States is looking at all options regarding the
situation in Syria. We're working with our allies and the
international community," Hagel told a news conference in
Jakarta.
"We are analyzing the intelligence. And we will get the
facts. And if there is any action taken, it will be concert with
the international community and within the framework of legal
justification."
Hagel planned to speak with his British and French
counterparts about the situation in Syria, a senior U.S.
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The timing of
those upcoming calls was unclear, the official said.
The official said there was growing confidence that the
Syrian government had used chemical weapons against civilians in
suburbs of Damascus last week and admonished the delays in
allowing U.N. inspectors access to the sites.
"Our confidence is growing that this was, in fact, an
episode involving the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian
regime," the official said.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Brunnstrom)