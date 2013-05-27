British Foreign Secretary William Hague speaks to journalists following a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank town of Ramallah, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

LONDON Britain said on Monday the European Union should be prepared to amend its arms embargo on Syria so that EU countries could supply some rebel groups with weapons and said if that were not possible each country could have its own sanctions policy.

"It is important to show that we are prepared to amend our arms embargo that the Assad regime gets a clear signal that it has to negotiate seriously," British Foreign Secretary William Hague said in comments broadcast on BBC television.

