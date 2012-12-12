MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 12 Syria's President Bashar al-Assad cannot win his 20-month-old battle against an uprising demanding his overthrow and should end the crisis, Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday.

"It is time for those in the regime to make the decision to bring this to an end. We say to them: you know you cannot succeed," Hague, who has suggested Assad step down, said at the end of the "Friends of Syria" meeting in Marrakech.

"Of all the meetings we have had so far, this will turn out to be the most significant," he said after the meeting of 130 international representatives who recognised the opposition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people on Wednesday.