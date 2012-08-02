BRIEF-ACCC says it will not oppose propose merger of Dow Chemical Company DuPont in Australia
June 8 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission:
BEIRUT Aug 2 Syrian forces killed at least 50 people, among them members of three families, during clashes with rebels in the central city of Hama, activists and residents said on Thursday.
"During the clashes the army entered the neighbourhood of Arbaeen and conducted raids, during which they killed members of three families," resident Abu Ammar told Reuters from the city.
June 8 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission:
* Requests trading halt as company evaluates a proposed capital transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: