Smoke rises after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the village of Dourit, in Latakia countryside August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Khattab Abdulaa/Files

GENEVA Syrian government forces have deliberately targeted hospitals, attacked field hospitals with fighter jets and prevented the sick and wounded from receiving medical care, U.N. war crimes investigators said on Friday.

In a special report, they said that the forces of President Bashar al-Assad had waged a campaign using "the denial of medical care as a weapon of war", especially against people living in opposition-controlled areas.

"There is also evidence that some anti-government armed groups have attacked hospitals in certain areas," said the independent inquiry led by Brazilian expert Paulo Pinheiro. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Mike Collett-White)