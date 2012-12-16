BEIRUT Dec 16 Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader
of the Lebanese Shi'ite militant movement Hezbollah, said on
Sunday the rebels in Syria could not emerge victorious from the
21-month-long uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.
Nasrallah, a staunch ally of Assad, said: "The situation in
Syria is getting more complicated (but) anyone who thinks the
armed opposition can settle the situation on the ground is very
very very mistaken."
Syrian rebels accuse the Shi'ite Muslim group of sending
fighters to neighbouring Syria to help Assad overcome the
largely Sunni Muslim revolt. Hezbollah denies these accusations.
The uprising started as peaceful demonstrations calling for
greater freedoms but turned into an armed insurgency largely in
response to heavy crackdown and attacks by Assad forces.
The revolt pits majority Sunnis against Assad's Alawite
sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam. With Sunni-Shi'ite sectarian
tensions smouldering in the region, Syria's conflict has drawn
Sunni radicals from elsewhere into rebel ranks.
But Nasrallah, whose Shi'ite movement is despised by Sunni
hardliners, said the West and some allied Arab countries had
lured al Qaeda-affiliated fighters into Syria to be killed.
"I warn al Qaeda: the Americans and the European countries
and Arab and Islamic countries have set a trap for you in Syria,
and opened for you a battlefield so you come from across the
world ... to be killed and to kill each other..."
Alarmed by the growing strength and influence of al
Qaeda-inspired fighters in Syria, the United States has put the
al-Nusra Front on its official blacklist of terrorist
organisations, angering many Syrian rebel brigades.