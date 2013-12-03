BEIRUT Dec 3 Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan
Nasrallah said on Tuesday he recently received an envoy from
Qatar, the first contact between the two sides since divisions
over the crisis in Syria severed their once strong relations.
"There is talk between us ... there was a line between us
and Qatar which was reopened (recently) but up to a certain
limit," Nasrallah said in an interview with Lebanon's OTV
television.
He did not disclose details about the identity or seniority
of the envoy but when asked by the interviewer if the meeting
took place in the past few days Nasrallah said: "Yes, it is
true. I can not hide it."
Hezbollah, a Shi'ite Muslim group, had developed relatively
strong ties with Qatar, especially after the Gulf state funded
the reconstruction of many Shi'ite villages destroyed during a
2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel.
In 2010 the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa
al-Thani, toured south Lebanon, a Hezbollah stronghold,
inaugurating several Qatar-funded projects in the village of
Bint Jbeil, where Hezbollah and Israel fought fierce battles.
But relations soured the following year when Qatar took the
side of the rebels in the revolt that erupted against the rule
of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a Hezbollah ally.
Syria's civil war has divided the region and ignited
Sunni-Shi'ite sectarian tension. The mostly Sunni Muslim Gulf
states, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, funded and armed the
Sunni rebels while Assad, an Alawite, was supported by Shi'ite
Iran, which is also a patron of Hezbollah.
The conflict has killed more than 100,000 people, displaced
millions of Syrians and attracted thousands of fighters from
across the world, including hundreds of Hezbollah fighters.
Nasrallah said he told the Qatari envoy that a military
option was "pointless" in Syria and called for a political
solution. Western powers are trying to bring Assad and his
opponents together for peace talks on Jan. 22
Nasrallah said that regional and Western countries have no
appetite for a large-scale war and said several European
countries have sent envoys to Damascus to meet with the
government. He did not provide additional details.
'UNTIL THE LAST BULLET'
The meeting between Hezbollah's leadership and a Qatar
representative came after Iran and world powers struck a deal
over Tehran's nuclear program last month. Nasrallah praised the
agreement and said it would ease tensions in the region and
bring different views together.
"The number one winner in this deal is the people of this
region ... I can not say that this agreement has annulled the
choice of war permanently but I can say it has pushed it away
for a long time."
While saying that several countries were trying to improve
relations with Damascus, he noted that Saudi Arabia, which has
expressed caution about the Iran nuclear deal, was determined to
continue the fight inside Syria "until the last bullet".
"There is a Saudi decision to try and change the events on
the ground until Jan. 22 ... they will fail," adding that he
expected fierce battles in Syria until then.
Saudi Arabia and Iran are locked in a struggle for influence
across the Arab world.
Nasrallah also said he believed the al-Qaeda group that
carried out last month's twin suicide bombings outside the
Iranian embassy in Beirut was linked to Saudi Arabia's
intelligence service.
The Abdullah Azzam Brigades, a Sunni Muslim group based in
Lebanon, claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at
least 25 people and wounded 146.
"It is not a fictitious name, this group exists ... It has
its leadership ... and I am convinced it is linked to the Saudi
intelligence," he said.
"Saudi Arabia is the one who runs this kind of groups in
several places in the world."
