BEIRUT Nov 29 Syria's Information Ministry said
the highway to Damascus international airport was safe, state
television reported on Thursday, hours after rebels said they
were locked in fierce battles with the army in the area.
"The road to Damascus International Airport is safe after
attacks by armed terrorist groups on passing cars and the
intervention of security forces," state television quoted the
ministry as saying.
Rebels fighting a 20-month-old uprising against President
Bashar al-Assad earlier said they were fighting along the
highway just a few kilometres outside the airport.
Several flights to the airport were cancelled and an Egypt
Air flight that landed in Damascus turned around and returned to
Cairo 45 minutes ahead of schedule.
The airline said it had cancelled its flights to Damascus on
Friday due to the "deteriorating situation."