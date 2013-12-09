BEIRUT Dec 9 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
forces have taken control of a highway connecting Damascus to
the coast that is needed to extract hundreds of tons of toxic
chemicals for destruction, a monitoring group said on Monday.
Fighting in Syria poses a hurdle to implementing an
agreement between Damascus and the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to remove the deadliest
chemicals weapons by the end of the year to be destroyed.
The army started an offensive in mid-November to secure the
highway, which passes through the mountainous area of Qalamoun,
roughly 50 km (30 miles) north of Damascus, stretches along the
Lebanese border and hosts many military bases and outposts.
The army has retaken the highway towns of Qara and Deir
Attiyah from mostly Sunni Muslim rebels fighting to oust Assad,
and has made inroads around the town of Nabak close to the road.
"The road is open but not safe," said Rami Abdulrahman, head
of the anti-Assad Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring
group, adding that it remained vulnerable to rebel attack.
Manar television, run by Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah group
and which has reporters embedded with the Syrian army, cited
Syrian security sources as saying the highway was now secure.
Rebels in the area did not respond to calls for comment. The
government has never acknowledged that it did not fully control
the road, a north-south artery that also links Damascus with the
coastal stronghold of Assad's minority Alawite sect.
Syria has agreed under a deal arranged by the United States
and Russia to dismantle its chemical arsenal and destroy all its
1,300 tons of sarin, mustard gas and other lethal agents.
The size of the stockpile, including 800 tons of industrial
chemicals destined for incineration at commercial toxic waste
plants, means it can only be transported by land and sea - using
roads linking Damascus to the Mediterranean port of Latakia.
The Hague-based OPCW, which won the Nobel Peace prize in
October, has been charged with supervising the elimination of
Syria's chemical arsenal. The U.S.-Russian agreement averted
planned U.S. missile strikes after a sarin gas attack killed
hundreds of people in the Damascus area in August.
The United States is donating a naval ship and equipment to
destroy Syria's chemical arsenal, but there is no agreement yet
about where it will anchor while the work is carried out.
Syria's conflict began with peaceful anti-Assad protests in
March 2011 and developed into an armed insurrection when these
were violently suppressed. More than 100,000 people have been
killed and fighting has broadly settled into a bloody stalemate.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Alistair Lyon)