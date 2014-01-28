GENEVA The United Nations food agency is ready to deliver a month of rations to the Old City of Homs in Syria for 2,500 people once it gets a green light from all sides, a World Food Programme (WFP) spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The U.N. hub in Homs is preparing an inter-agency aid convoy carrying food and other supplies for the besieged population in the rebel-held city, she said in response to a query.

"Once all parties on the ground allow the inter-agency convoy to proceed, WFP will deliver to the Old City 500 family rations and 500 bags of wheat flour, enough for 2,500 people for one month," WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs told Reuters.

International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said on Monday the Syrian government and opposition parties were still discussing how women and children could leave the Old City, where the United States has said people are starving, but there had been no decision on allowing access for a convoy due to snipers and other problems.

