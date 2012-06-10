AMMAN At least 35 people were killed in Syrian army bombardment over the last 24 hours in a renewed assault to regain control of the rural province of Homs, the epicentre of the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad, opposition activists said on Sunday.

The bombardment targeted opposition strongholds in the city of Homs and the nearby towns of Qusair, Talbiseh and Rastan, where Free Syrian Army rebels have been escalating attacks on army patrols, roadblocks and missile batteries, the Syrian Network for Human Rights and other opposition campaigners said.

