BEIRUT A humanitarian ceasefire allowing the delivery of aid and evacuation of civilians from the Syrian city of Homs could be extended further if there are more people wishing to leave its besieged Old City, the city's governor told Reuters.

Wednesday is the last day of a three-day extension of ceasefire, said Talal al-Barazi, the governor.

"If we see that it is appropriate and there is a need for the extension we will study it with the United Nations and request the extension for an additional period," he said by telephone.

"We are still not sure if there are people who want to leave today (Wednesday), and whether there are those remaining until tomorrow. If that becomes clear to us (that there are still those remaining), there is nothing to prevent us continuing until the last civilian is evacuated," he said.

