BEIRUT, June 19 The view from the rooftops makes
the balance of power clear. In some neighbourhoods, cars and
people scurry about. In others, only the scarred shells of empty
homes remain.
After months of fierce military assaults and rebel ambushes
in Homs, the centre of Syria's 15-month-old revolt against
President Bashar al-Assad has effectively become two cities.
Along the scorched and crumbling skyline is a well-preserved
archipelago of districts, home to Syria's minority Alawite
sect, the offshoot of Shi'ite Islam to which Assad belongs.
Alawites have mostly sided with Assad and have barricaded
themselves in Homs - protected by the Syrian army that has now
made their neighbourhoods a second home.
"We're always nervous, but we will stay and survive," says
Abu Ali, a 60-year old sitting in his mini market in the Alawite
neighbourhood of Zahra.
"It is the Sunni areas that are empty - at least the ones
that asked for 'freedom'," he said, referring to districts that
backed the mainly Sunni Muslim uprising against Assad.
The rebellious districts that once belonged to Sunni Muslims
are ghost towns. Only about three of the 16 Sunni districts have
not been pummelled by military assaults.
Many Alawites say they feel they have no choice but to back
Assad, fearing retaliatory slaughter for religious affiliation
with the president as the revolt becomes increasingly sectarian.
"The Sunnis have been oppressed," said one Alawite man. "But
Alawites will be the victims."
Abu Ali settles in his chair as cans and jars lined up in
his store rattle from the daily bursts of gunfire and rockets.
Behind him, an Assad portrait adorns the back wall.
"Those other people are the terrorists," he says, pointing
to several cases of Alawites being kidnapped or killed by
rebels. " I can tell you what is happening: War."
SLEEPING IN BUTCHER SHOPS
More people are starting to agree. The United Nations'
peacekeeping chief recently said Syria's conflict looked like a
civil war.
While many areas have still escaped sectarian brutality, the
heart of Syria's conflict is a chilling glimpse of what the
worst case scenario may be: a bloody struggle that tears the
country into a jigsaw of warring statelets.
The Syrian government describes rebels fighting Assad as
foreign-backed terrorists and accuses international media of
misrepresenting the situation as a popular uprising against the
president. But it allows little access to the country for
foreign correspondents.
The city of Homs was once the country's industrial centre,
sitting on Syria's main north-south highway, 30 km (20 miles)
east of the border with Lebanon.
It became the stronghold of the armed insurgency that began
several months ago and overtook the peaceful protests against 42
years of Assad family rule.
With Sunni areas pounded into a shambles, refugees too poor
to leave Homs have few options.
Most end up in the Waar district, a jungle of concrete
apartment blocks that housed the Sunni elite. Waar's affluent
residents fled the city's chaos. Soon refugees broke in and took
over their abandoned apartments.
All down the streets, shops have been seized by refugees. At
a butcher shop, a family has hung blankets across the meat hooks
outside to cover the glass storefront.
Refugees have even moved into shopping malls,and the former
stores are now crammed with blankets and stoves
Outside, Abu Omar looks for handouts for his six children,
who have been given shelter in a local mosque.
"We're living off the charity of others. And we are lucky,
some people are on the streets," he says.
Homs used to be home to around 1 million people. Now,
residents casually estimate that at least half have fled.
MILITARISED ALAWITES
Meanwhile, Alawite areas like Farzat's Zahra district look
more like army bases than residential neighbourhoods.
Artillery is no longer stored in army barracks on Homs's
outskirts but in the middle of Alawite districts, and troops are
at the ready to roll them out and fire at nearby rebel areas.
The army has secured the streets connecting Alawite
neighbourhoods. But its control of Homs is tentuous.
Soldiers dare not go into most Sunni areas, where somewhere
unseen in rocket- and bullet-riddled buildings, hundreds of
rebels hide, sporadically firing rocket propelled grenades.
"If we wanted to end the Homs problem, we'd have to grind
the whole place to the ground. Hundreds of soldiers would die,"
said an army officer.
He said he was part of the siege of Homs's Baba Amr
neighbourhood, when an onslaught by tanks and troops drove
rebels out of their main stronghold.
"We're worried houses will be mined, like they were in Baba
Amr. That struggle cost us many more men than was reported. So
now instead, we just shell the rebel areas from here."
In addition to troops, hundreds of pro-Assad militia men
have been cultivated in Alawite areas, proudly accepting the tag
"shabbiha", from the Arabic word "ghost." They strut down the
streets in army camouflage. They speak disdainfully of soldiers
they view as treading too cautiously in confronting the enemy.
One shabbiha youth points to the tower overlooking an
opposition area, where soldiers used to snipe at rebels.
"Now the shabbiha use it. You can't see people over there,
there's no point sniping. We just take a machine gun and spray."
BACK TO SCHOOL
Despite the overt militarisation, Alawite residents try to
maintain a normal way of life. Most schools are open. Vendors
hawk fruit and vegetables on street corners.
Nearby, women browse shops that have become a "Sunni
market", where shabbiha bring in stolen furniture and clothes
from Sunni areas after the army has raided them.
"These are the spoils of war," one woman shrugs. "It's our
right to take them."
But the mood is always tense, and like many other days, the
calm shatters along with the glass of a shopfront as an RPG
launched by rebels smashes into the street. A bloodied passerby
is quickly given first aid and whisked away by ambulance.
The government has pushed for the appearance of normality in
the midst of chaos. Homs' Baath University reopened last week
after a long closure. For the first time in months, Sunni and
Alawite classmates were placed under the same roof.
But the division is as palpable here as in their fractured
city. Sunni and Alawite students stick to their own sides,
sitting on opposite ends of cafeterias and a campus yard
overshadowed by a massive stone statue of former president Hafez
al-Assad, Bashar's father who ruled for nearly 30 years.
"I used to have a lot of Alawite friends, but now we don't
greet each other. There is nothing more to say," says Ahmad, a
22-year old Sunni engineering student. "But I'm not afraid, it
can't get any uglier than this."
Across the yard, fellow engineering student Hassan, an
Alawite, fears the worst is yet to come.
"Even my cousins are shabbiha now. I hate that. Neither side
deserves power here," he sighs.
Hassan never says he thinks Assad may be toppled, but he
believes the future will not be kind to Alawites.
"The slaughter is coming to us."
(Writing by Erika Solomon; editing by Ralph Boulton)