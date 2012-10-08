* Troops advance after days of bombardment
* Assad's forces had tried to take Khalidiya several times
* Syrian troops attack other towns in Homs province
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Oct 8 Syrian forces advanced into the
rebel-held Khalidiya district in the central city of Homs on
Monday for the first time in months, rebels in the neighbourhood
said.
Government forces fighting rebels seeking to topple
President Bashar al-Assad have been bombarding 12 districts of
the besieged city for four days.
"For the first time in months the Assad army has entered
these areas in Khalidiya," a fighter told Reuters by Skype.
"They have occupied buildings that we were stationed in and we
had to evacuate."
Rebels said troops had opened several fronts simultaneously
and were attacking rebels in Khalidiya, Bab Houd, Jouret
al-Shiyah and Qusour. The Syrian army was also launching attacks
on other towns in the province including Qusair, where state
media said the government had inflicted heavy losses on the
rebels.
Assad has sent troops, tanks and warplanes to crush an
18-month-old revolt that has turned into a civil war. It pits
rebels who are mostly from the Sunni majority against a
political and security establishment dominated by Alawites,
members of an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam to which Assad belongs.
As in other provinces, the revolt in Homs began as peaceful
protests, which were met with force by Assad's troops. Residents
of Sunni districts then took up arms and fought to take control
of several areas of the city.
Last week the government sent reinforcements to Homs, where
its forces have stopped food and aid from reaching besieged
rebel-held areas such as Khalidiya.
"We saw them bringing tanks and troops, we knew they were
going to increase their attacks, but we did not expect them to
advance," another fighter said.
The troops flattened several buildings where the rebels were
taking cover, forcing them to retreat. "We became exposed, the
buildings were like the wall between us but they brought them
down and suddenly we were exposed."
"We had to retreat and they advanced."