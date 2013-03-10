By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, March 10 Syrian Sunni Muslim rebels have
launched a counter-offensive to ease an army siege on their
strongholds in the central city of Homs, breaking through
government lines in the north and west, opposition sources said
on Sunday.
Homs, 140 km (88 miles) north of Damascus, lies at a vital
road juncture linking army bases on the coast, where a large
proportion of President Bashar al-Assad's minority Alawite sect
live, and government forces in the capital Damascus.
Both sides have taken heavy casualties since the army went
on the attack 10 days ago to take the central districts of
Khalidya, al-Qusour and Old Homs, where rebel brigades have been
dug in for months, according to opposition military sources.
Fighters based in the provinces of Hama and Idlib advanced
on Homs this weekend from the north while brigades from rural
Homs attacked government positions in the western Baba Amro
district. This was overrun by the army after a long siege a year
ago and subsequently visited by President Bashar al-Assad.
Abu Imad, an opposition activist in Homs, said the sound of
aerial bombardment on Baba Amro was shaking the city.
"This situation is muddled in the whole of Homs, but what is
certain is that the regime is busy trying to repel rebel
brigades who have broken into Baba Amro from its rural
surroundings," he said.
The official state news agency said "a unit of our brave
army engaged with an armed terrorist group that had tried to
infiltrate Baba Amro ... and killed and wounded several of its
members."
Syrian authorities have banned most independent media from
the country.
MAJOR BATTLEGROUND
Home to one of Syria's two oil refineries, Homs is situated
amidst rolling hills known before the uprising for producing
some of the finest pomegranates and aubergines in the Levant.
The mixed city, inhabited by Sunnis and Alawites, an
offshoot of Shi'ite Islam who have dominated Syria since the
1960s, has emerged as a major battleground in the two-year-old
uprising against Assad.
Rebels repelled several army attempts to take Khalidya with
infantry in the last 10 days and dozens from both sides have
been killed, the sources said.
Nader al-Husseini, an activist from Baba Amro, said several
roadblocks in the district had fallen to rebel fighters and
dozens of loyalist troops and militia had fled to the nearby
districts of Jobar and Inshaat.
"For the regime to take hits in Baba Amro is damaging to its
morale, especially since Assad visited Baba Amro and was filmed
there, supposedly sealing the regime's triumph," Husseini said.
Ahmad al-Tarkawi, an official with the al-Mujahedeen Front,
an opposition military group based in central Syria, said rebels
had cut a highway linking the north of Homs to the coastal port
of Tartus.
He also said that a section of the refinery was on fire
after mortars fired by the army overshot their target and hit
the facility.
(Editing by Stephen Powell)