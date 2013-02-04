MOSCOW Feb 4 Two Russians and an Italian have been freed in Syria after being held hostage by rebel forces for nearly two months, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that Viktor Gorelov, Abdessattar Hassun and Merio Belluomo, who were taken hostage on Dec. 12, had been released in exchange for captured Syrian rebels. All three were in good health, it said.

(Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)