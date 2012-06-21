GENEVA, June 21 Aid workers hoping to evacuate
trapped civilians and wounded were unable to enter hard-hit
areas of the Syrian city of Homs on Thursday due to an "unclear"
security situation and have returned to Damascus, the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.
"After having attempted to go into the old city of Homs this
morning, the team decided to turn back to Homs city due to
shooting...Later on the team concluded that the security
situation was too unclear for us to go in," ICRC spokesman
Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva.
The agency remained in touch with Syrian forces and
opposition groups which earlier in the day had agreed to a
humanitarian pause to allow the evacuation operation, he said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Diana Abdallah)