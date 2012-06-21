(Adds details, background)
GENEVA, June 21 Aid workers hoping to evacuate
trapped civilians and the wounded were unable to enter hard-hit
areas of the Syrian city of Homs on Thursday due to shooting and
an "unclear" security situation, the International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) said.
Government forces and rebels had both agreed on Wednesday to
an ICRC request for a truce for humanitarian reasons after more
than 10 days of intense fighting.
But when a team from the ICRC and Syrian Arab Red Crescent
headed to the old city of Homs on Thursday morning, they heard
shots, a spokesman said. The Syrian army shelled central
districts of the city on Thursday, residents said.
"After having attempted to go into the old city of Homs this
morning, the team decided to turn back to Homs city due to
shooting. We could not identify the source of the shooting,"
ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters on Thursday evening.
"Later on, the team concluded that the security situation
was too unclear for us to go in," he said. "The team has now
returned to Damascus."
The ICRC, the only international agency to deploy aid
workers in Syria, remained in touch with government forces and
opposition groups, he said.
"We will still attempt to enter the affected areas of Homs
city but we cannot confirm the timing for that. Our dialogue
with the parties continues," Hassan said.
Homs is the centre of the 15-month revolt against President
Bashar al-Assad whose forces are intensifying efforts to crush
the uprising.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)