The International Committee of the Red Cross made renewed efforts on Monday to enter the Syrian town of Homs to evacuate trapped civilians and casualties, but it has yet to get "unambiguous" agreement from both sides, ICRC President Jakob Kellenberger said.

Aid workers have been trying to enter Homs after both sides signed up to the idea of a humanitarian pause in the fighting last week. He declined to elaborate on the hold-up but said aid workers faced security risks including booby-traps in the city.

