GENEVA, June 12 The situation is deteriorating
in several parts of Syria simultaneously as fighting
intensifies, making it impossible to respond to all humanitarian
needs at once, the International Committee of the Red Cross
(ICRC) said on Tuesday.
The ICRC, the only international agency to deploy aid
workers in Syria, is trying to locate hundreds of people
believed to have fled fighting in several areas of Homs for
safer areas in the province, ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan said.
"The situation in several parts of Syria is deteriorating
simultaneously," Hassan told Reuters in Geneva.
"Our priority is to be able to reach as many people in as
many fighting-stricken areas in the shortest delay possible.
However, due to the increasingly deteriorating situation, we are
unable to answer all the needs at the same time," he said.
So far this week, ICRC officials, working alongside the
Syrian Arab Red Crescent, have been able to bring aid supplies
to Aleppo, Idlib city, rural areas of Idlib, and Al-Nabak, some
80 kms northeast of Damascus in Rural Damascus, he said.
"We understand that hundreds of people have fled several
areas affected by fighting in Homs and are headed to safer areas
within Homs governorate (province). We are attempting to locate
them and respond to their needs immediately," Hassan said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)