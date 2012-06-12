(adds quotes, details)

GENEVA, June 12 The situation is deteriorating in several parts of Syria simultaneously as fighting intensifies, making it impossible to respond to all humanitarian needs at once, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.

The ICRC, the only international agency to deploy aid workers in Syria, is trying to locate hundreds of people believed to have fled fighting in several areas of Homs for safer areas in the province, ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan said.

"The situation in several parts of Syria is deteriorating simultaneously," Hassan told Reuters in Geneva.

"Our priority is to be able to reach as many people in as many fighting-stricken areas in the shortest delay possible. However, due to the increasingly deteriorating situation, we are unable to answer all the needs at the same time," he said.

So far this week, ICRC officials, working alongside the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, have been able to bring aid supplies to Aleppo, Idlib city, rural areas of Idlib, and Al-Nabak, some 80 kms northeast of Damascus in Rural Damascus, he said.

"We understand that hundreds of people have fled several areas affected by fighting in Homs and are headed to safer areas within Homs governorate (province). We are attempting to locate them and respond to their needs immediately," Hassan said.

