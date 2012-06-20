GENEVA, June 20 The International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday it was preparing to
evacuate wounded people and trapped civilians from the
flashpoint city of Homs after both sides agreed to its request
for a temporary pause in fighting.
The independent agency said it had made its request on
Tuesday to Syrian authorities and opposition groups. "We have
teams from the ICRC and Syrian Red Crescent in Homs city. We
want to go in as soon as possible. We are finalising technical
issues," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)