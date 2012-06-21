(adds background, quote)

GENEVA, June 21 Aid workers were forced to turn back as they tried to enter the old city of Homs on Thursday because of shooting, but planned to try again later in the day to evacuate the wounded and sick from the scene of some of the worst violence in the Syrian conflict.

Government forces and rebels had both agreed on Wednesday to a request by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for a truce to allow it to evacuate trapped civilians and the wounded after more than 10 days of intense fighting - but that ceasefire had apparently not yet taken effect.

"An ICRC and Syrian Arab Red Crescent team was heading to the old city of Homs early this morning, however we had to turn back due to the shooting," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva.

"We will attempt to go back to the area today in order to evacuate persons wounded and sick, women and children."

Hundreds of civilians are trapped in the old city area of Homs according to the ICRC which says that its evacuation operation will also focus on the neighbourhoods of al-Qarabis, al-Qusour, Jouret al-Shiyah and al-Khalidiya.

The Syrian army shelled central districts of Homs on Thursday, residents said.

The ICRC and Red Crescent staff have remained in Homs city, the centre of the 15-month revolt against Assad. The government said on Tuesday it was trying to evacuate civilians and blamed rebel fighters for obstructing efforts to get people out safely.

"It is very important for people to get the necessary help," Hassan said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)