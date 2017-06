GENEVA, June 23 - A volunteer with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent was shot and killed while on first aid duty in Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria on Friday, the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement on Saturday.

Bashar al-Youssef, 23, was the fourth member of the Red Crescent to be killed in Syria since September, the statement said. He was wearing a uniform clearly marked with the red crescent emblem when he was shot, it said.