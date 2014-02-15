GENEVA Feb 15 Syria's government and opposition still do not honour basic tenets of international humanitarian law despite the evacuation of besieged Syrians from the Old City of Homs, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Saturday.

ICRC President Peter Maurer cited the conditions under which the evacuation took place in voicing his concern.

Negotiations by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the ICRC over the past year had not led to "meaningful access or a firm commitment to respect the basic principles of international humanitarian law. This pattern has again played out in Homs over the last week," Maurer said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)