* U.S. says Syrian government uses "terrorist tactics"
* Security Council hopes to forge statement on aid crisis
* U.N. chemical arms experts probing attacks leave Syria
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 30 Syria's foreign minister
on Monday compared what he described as an invasion of foreign
terrorists across his country to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on
the United States, remarks that Washington dismissed as
offensive and disingenuous.
In a speech to the annual meeting of the U.N. General
Assembly in New York, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem
also said that "terrorists from more than 83 countries are
engaged in the killing of our people and our army" under the
appeal of global jihad.
"There is no civil war in Syria, but it is a war against
terror that recognizes no values, nor justice, nor equality, and
disregards any rights or laws," Moualem said.
The United Nations says more than 100,000 people have been
killed in Syria's 2-1/2 year conflict as rebels fight against
the forces of President Bashar al-Assad's government. It began
in March 2011 when the government tried to crush pro-democracy
protests and eventually became a full-scale war. Now more than
half of Syria's 20 million people need aid.
"The people of New York have witnessed the devastations of
terrorism, and were burned with the fire of extremism and
bloodshed, the same way we are suffering now in Syria," Moualem
said, referring to the Sept. 11 attacks carried out by the al
Qaeda network that brought down the World Trade Center in New
York and damaged the Pentagon outside Washington.
"How can some countries, hit by the same terrorism we are
suffering now in Syria, claim to fight terrorism in all parts of
the world while supporting it in my country?" he said.
The U.S. mission to the United Nations responded by saying
Moualem's comment was "as disingenuous as it is offensive,"
adding that his statements "have no credibility."
"The fact that the Syrian regime has shelled schools and
hospitals and used chemical weapons on its own people
demonstrates that it has adopted the very terrorist tactics that
it today decried," U.S. mission spokeswoman Erin Pelton said.
Assad's government accuses Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar,
Britain, France and the United States of arming, financing and
training rebel forces in Syria.
The opposition Syrian Coalition described Moualem's U.N.
speech as misleading. "The extremists and terrorists do not
represent the opposition," the coalition said in a statement.
"The terrorists are doing the regime's work - they frighten
local populations, directly and actively attack moderate
leaders, and drive sectarian wedges to scare off efforts to
support the moderates," it said.
Last week the U.N. Security Council achieved a rare moment
of unity on the Syrian war by passing a resolution demanding the
elimination of Syria's chemical arsenal by mid-2014. Assad's
ally Russia supported the resolution, which was based on a
U.S.-Russian plan agreed upon in Geneva.
HUMANITARIAN CRISIS
The council is now turning its attention to Syria's dire
humanitarian crisis, putting to the test its fragile consensus
on the conflict with plans to approve a statement by Thursday
aimed at boosting aid access in Syria.
"The signs are good," Australian U.N. Ambassador Gary
Quinlan, serving as president of the Security Council for
September, said after the council met to discuss the statement
drafted by Australia and Luxembourg.
Quinlan said that "we don't want to lose the momentum and
good spirit," and said a decision has been made to pursue a
non-binding statement on the issue because negotiating a legally
binding resolution would take more time.
In another development, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said
in comments published on Monday that Russia wants to revive
plans for a conference on ridding the Middle East of weapons of
mass destruction now that Syria has pledged to abandon its
chemical arms.
Despite the deal on Syria's chemical arms, fighting with
conventional weapons still rages. A mortar shell hit the Chinese
embassy in Syria's capital Damascus on Monday, damaging the
building and wounding one person, Chinese state media reported.
U.N. chemical weapons inspectors investigating allegations
of chemical and biological weapons use in Syria left Damascus on
Monday after their second mission in two months, witnesses said.
Another team of U.N. experts, charged with starting the
process of verifying and eliminating Syria's chemical weapons,
landed in Beirut on Monday. About 20 of them arrived on a
private flight from the Netherlands, a source at Beirut airport
said, and are expected to continue on to Damascus this week.
Moualem said the Syrian government is committed to
fulfilling its obligations after having acceded to the Chemical
Weapons Convention that bans the use of such weapons. But he
repeated the government's position that it is the rebels who
have been using poison gas, not forces loyal to Assad.
"Terrorists, who used poisonous gases in my country, have
received chemical agents from regional and Western countries
that are well known to all of us," he said.
The United Nations has received reports of at least 14
chemical weapons attacks in Syria. The most recent was an Aug.
21 sarin gas attack in a Damascus suburb that the United States
says killed more than 1,400 people, many of them children.
The United States and its allies blame Assad's government
for the attack, while the government blames the rebels.