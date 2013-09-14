Sept 14 Here is a snapshot of Reuters news about
the crisis in Syria:
HEADLINES:
* The United States and Russia agreed on a proposal to
eliminate Syria's chemical weapons arsenal, averting the
possibility of immediate U.S. military action against President
Bashar al-Assad's government. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the
agreement after nearly three days of talks in Geneva.
* President Barack Obama welcomed a U.S.-Russian accord on
aimed at getting control of Syrian chemical weapons and warned
that if diplomacy fails, the United States remains prepared to
act.
* The deal over Syria's chemical weapons will afford Assad
months to "delay and deceive" while more die in that country's
war, senior Republican senators John McCain and Lindsay Graham
said.
* A report by U.N. chemical weapons experts will likely
confirm that poison gas was used in an Aug. 21 attack on
Damascus suburbs that killed hundreds of people, U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday. The report was
expected to be presented to Ban over the weekend, diplomats
said.
* Syrian warplanes struck rebel-held suburbs of the capital
on Saturday and government forces clashed with insurgents on the
frontlines, residents and opposition activists said.
* Assad's forces have started moving some of their chemical
weapons to Lebanon and Iraq in the last few days to evade a
possible U.N. inspection, said Syrian rebel military leader
General Selim Idris.
QUOTES:
"There's no diminution of options." - U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry
"There (is) nothing said about the use of force and not about
any automatic sanctions." - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov.
"Let the Kerry-Lavrov plan go to hell. We reject it and we
will not protect the inspectors or let them enter Syria." -
Qassim Saadeddine, an official of the opposition Syrian Supreme
Military Council.
EVENTS:
U.N. experts studying chemical weapons use in Syria were
expected to present their findings this weekend to
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.