By John Irish and Alexei Anishchuk
UNITED NATIONS/SOCHI, Russia, Sept 23 France's
foreign minister said on Monday he expects the U.N. Security
Council to agree on a resolution to enforce the chemical weapons
deal with Syria and appeared to back off French calls for the
measure to threaten force against President Bashar al-Assad.
Syria's civil war is a top agenda item as world leaders
gather this week for the annual U.N. General Assembly. Envoys
from the five big U.N. powers - the United States, Britain,
France, Russia and China - have been meeting to negotiate a
resolution to back the U.S.-Russian deal reached in Geneva this
month to remove Syria's chemical weapons by June 2014.
Some U.N. diplomats have expressed concern about whether
agreement on a resolution is possible in the face of sharp
ongoing differences on the Security Council. France has been out
front in calling for Assad's government to face punitive
measures if it fails to live up to the terms of the agreement,
with an initial French draft Security Council resolution calling
for issuing an ultimatum to Damascus to comply.
But with Western powers giving up on what U.N. diplomats
call a "trigger" clause for automatic punitive measures in the
event of Syrian non-compliance, prospects for an agreement
between Russia and the West on a draft resolution may be
improving.
U.N. diplomats told Reuters on condition of anonymity that
all discussions on the draft resolution were on hold until a
bilateral meeting on Tuesday between U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at which
Syria will be among the topics of discussion.
Speaking to reporters in New York, French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius appeared to confirm France's willingness to
accept Russia's demand that the draft resolution not be
enforceable under Chapter 7.
According to the Geneva agreement, the Security Council
would have to adopt a second resolution in order to punish Syria
for any non-compliance with the U.S.-Russian plan to eradicate
Syria's chemical arsenal.
"We should take exactly what was foreseen in Geneva. On that
basis we should come to an agreement," Fabius said.
DEAL FOLLOWED U.S. THREAT
The U.S.-Russian deal followed threats by U.S. President
Barack Obama to carry out military strikes against Assad's
forces in response to an Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack on
civilians near Damascus.
The United States blames Assad's government and said the
sarin gas used in it killed more than 1,400 people. Assad's
government blames the rebels for that attack.
Russia and China have blocked three U.N. resolutions meant
to pressure Assad during Syria's civil war, raging since 2011.
Russia accused the West on Sunday of trying to exploit the
deal between Moscow and Washington to push through a council
resolution issued under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, which
could authorize sanctions or military intervention if the Syrian
government reneges on its commitments.
"For it to be acceptable to France ... the resolution should
foresee that measures under Chapter 7 are taken if Syria does
not comply with its commitments in line with the Geneva
agreement," Fabius said. He added the resolution should also
call for those behind the chemical attack to face justice.
PUTIN'S WARNING
Ahead of the General Assembly, Russian President Vladimir
Putin issued a fresh warning of spillover from the Syrian civil
war. In the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi, he told
former Soviet allies that Islamist militancy fueling the war in
Syria could reach their countries, some of which have Muslim
majorities.
Russia, which has a large Muslim minority of its own and is
fighting an Islamist insurgency, has accused the West of helping
militants by seeking Assad's removal without paying enough
attention to the potential consequences.
Putin told leaders of the six-nation Collective Security
Treaty Organization (CSTO) that militants fighting Assad could
eventually expand attacks beyond Syria and the Middle East.
"The militant groups (in Syria) did not come out of nowhere,
and they will not vanish into thin air," Putin said.
"The problem of terrorism spilling from one country to
another is absolutely real and could directly affect the
interests of any one of our countries," he said, citing the
deadly attack on a shopping mall in Nairobi as an example.
Meanwhile, the leader of Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which has
backed Assad in the civil war in neighboring Syria and has sent
troops across the border to fight on the government's side, on
Monday denied the group had received chemical weapons from
Syria.
Members of the Istanbul-based opposition Syrian National
Coalition have accused Assad's government of transferring
chemical weapons to Hezbollah to escape inspection.
"This accusation is truly laughable," Hezbollah leader
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech. "We
understand the dimensions and background of these accusations,
and these have dangerous consequences for Lebanon."
In an interview with China's state television, CCTV, Assad
criticized the United States for threatening to attack Syria,
saying it was finding "excuses for war."
The violence continued in Syria. A Libyan commander and a
dozen other fighters from al Qaeda's Islamic State of Iraq and
the Levant have been killed in clashes with rival rebel forces
in northern Syria, a monitoring group said, in the latest spate
of internecine rebel violence.