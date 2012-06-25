* Turkey accuses Syria of shooting down jet
* Summons NATO meeting for Tuesday
* Turkish newspaper back Erdogan's stance
By Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, June 25 Turkey has accused Syria of
shooting down one of its military reconnaissance jets in
international airspace without warning and summoned a NATO
meeting for Tuesday to agree a response to Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad.
Turkey's cabinet was due to meet on Monday to discuss
Friday's incident, which lent a more threatening international
dimension to the 16-month-old uprising against Assad. Britain
called the attack over the eastern Mediterranean outrageous and
said it stood ready to back strong action in the United Nations.
Turkish newspapers welcomed Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's
decision to invoke an article in the NATO alliance's founding
treaty providing for urgent consultations if a member considered
its security interests threatened.
"Turkey has moved into action" both Milliyet and Vatan
newspapers declared in headlines under the NATO flag.
Sabah newspaper columnist Mehmet Barlas said some were
calling Friday's attack a Syrian declaration of war. "We already
know there is an 'undeclared war' being carried out between
Turkey and Syria," he said, citing the presence of the Syrian
opposition and Syrian refugees sheltering on Turkish soil.
Fierce fighting continued inside Syria, which has a 900 km
(550 mile) border with Turkey, with rebel fighters killing
dozens of soldiers in the last few days as they fought against
army attacks on towns and villages in central, north and eastern
Syria in the last several days, according to opposition sources.
Syrian tanks and artillery shelled the eastern city of Deir
al-Zor, killing at least 20 people in the second day of heavy
bombardment in the country's main oil-producing region,
opposition activists said.
"Regime forces have dismantled their roadblocks from inside
of Deir al-Zor after incurring heavy losses from rebels. They
have withdrawn from residential areas and are now shelling the
city from the outskirts. The victims are mostly civilians," a
source at a hospital in Deir al-Zor told Reuters.
The official state news agency said "terrorists" abducted a
state-appointed head of clerics in Deir al-Zor and blew up an
oil pipeline passing through the province.
The Syrian Network for Human Rights, an opposition
activists' organisation that monitors the crackdown on the
16-month revolt against Assad's rule, said loyalist forces on
Sunday killed another 70 people, mostly civilians and soldiers
who had tried to defect, elsewhere in the country in shelling,
military raids and summary executions in the provinces of Homs,
Hama, Idlib, Deraa and suburbs of Damascus.
The intensification of the fighting has raised fears in
Turkey of a flood of refugees and a slide into ethnic and
religious warfare that could envelop the region. Ankara, like
the West, is torn between a wish to remove Assad and the fear
that any armed intervention could unleash uncontrollable forces.
WASHINGTON CONDEMNS ATTACK
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called the attack
"brazen and unacceptable" and said Washington would cooperate
closely with Ankara to promote a transition in Syria. Spanish
government sources said European Union foreign ministers would
also discuss the incident at a Luxembourg meeting on Monday.
While Turkish newspapers have railed against Assad, Erdogan,
not always known for his emotional restraint, has eschewed
bellicose rhetoric.
The prime minister, who turned against former ally Assad
bitterly after he refused his advice to bow to demands for
democratic reform, seemed to back away from any suggestion of an
armed response. If he sought some kind of retaliation from the
NATO meeting set for Tuesday, he could have invoked another
article on mutual defence. That he did not suggests the reaction
will remain at least for now on the diplomatic stage.
The foreign ministry said Turkey knew where the wreckage of
the RF-4 Phantom jet lay, 1,300 metres (4,265 feet) under water,
but had not yet found it. Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said the
search continued for the two crew.
He said the jet had been clearly marked as Turkish and
dismissed Syria's assertion it had not identified the aircraft,
flying low and very fast, before opening fire.
RUSSIAN VETO
Some analysts said the aircraft could have been testing
Syria's Russian-supplied radar and air defences, which would be
an obstacle to any possible Western armed action.
Russia, which along with Iran is Damascus's chief ally, has
provided most of Syria's arms and has access to a deep water
naval base in the country.
Davutoglu said he planned to set out Turkey's case to the
U.N. Security Council where Western powers are seeking, against
Russian and Chinese opposition, to push through a motion that
could allow stronger measures against Assad.
Moscow has made clear it would continue to veto such a move,
which it fears could undermine its interests in Syria and wreak
anarchy. That apparent inevitability forces the focus for any
stronger action on NATO.
Davutoglu said the jet was unarmed and had been on a solo
mission to test domestic radar systems, but acknowledged it had
briefly crossed Syrian airspace in the area close to both
countries' maritime frontiers 15 minutes before it was hit.
"Our plane was shot at a distance of 13 sea miles from
Syria's border in international airspace," Davutoglu said.
"According to the radar images, our plane lost contact with
headquarters after it was hit and because the pilot lost
control, it crashed into Syrian waters after making abnormal
movements," he said. "Throughout this entire period no warning
was made to our plane."
As if to underline its military reach, Turkey's military
announced that over the last three days it had carried out air
strikes in northern Iraq against nine bases for Kurdish
militants fighting for greater autonomy in southeastern Turkey.
