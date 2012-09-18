* Rebels trying to seize Tel Abyad crossing into Turkey
* Iranian formin proposes regional monitors to stem violence
* Salehi due in Damascus on Wednesday, will see Assad
* Shelling, clashes persist across Syria, death toll climbs
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Sept 18 Syrian rebels battled government
forces along the Turkish border on Tuesday in an attempt to
seize a border crossing into its northern neighbour, which has
backed the 18-month-old uprising against President Bashar
al-Assad.
Iran's foreign minister proposed a new regional monitoring
mission to try to stem the bloodshed in Syria and will have
talks with President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Wednesday,
state media said. Previous monitoring initiatives collapsed.
A revolt that began with street protests 18 months ago that
Assad tried to crush militarily has escalated into a civil war
in which over 27,000 people have died. Daily death tolls now
approach 200 and the last month was the bloodiest yet.
Fighting raged between Syrian troops and rebels close to the
Tel Abyad border gate and stray bullets hit some houses in the
town of Akcakale on the Turkish side, a Turkish official said.
He said the rebels were trying to gain control of Tel Abyad,
which was a major crossing for Turkish-Syrian commerce in
peacetime, and which rebels were rumoured to have used for
weapons smuggling in the past year.
It appeared to be the first attempt by insurgents to assert
control over a border area in the al-Raqqa province, most of
which has remained solidly pro-Assad.
Residents say only one town, near the border, has housed
rebels in the province. The town held an anti-Assad protest on
Tuesday, prompting government shelling and then triggered heavy
fighting.
Parts of Syria's frontiers with Turkey, Lebanon and Iraq
have become porous as the conflict spread. Tens of thousands of
refugees have poured into Turkey and Jordan to escape shelling
by pro-Assad forces in pursuit of rebels.
Shell fire has occasionally crashed over the borders, and
the fighting has sometimes come so close that the armies of
neighbouring states have gone on high alert.
Elsewhere, Syria's second and third cities, Aleppo and Homs,
have been shattered by fighting. With the army relying on
fighter jets and helicopter gunships and the rebels on makeshift
bombs, neighbourhoods in both cities have been levelled.
Damascus, once seen as an impregnable Assad stronghold, has
also suffered near daily shelling and clashes on its outskirts.
At least five fighters and four soldiers died in the latest
clashes on the southern outskirts, the Syrian Observatory or
Human Rights said. Security forces have been trying to stamp out
a rebel foothold in Damascus's southern and eastern suburbs.
Heavy army shelling battered rebellious towns in the
southern Deraa region, fount of the uprising, and Idlib, in the
north near the Turkish border. More than 60 people were killed
nationwide before evening on Tuesday, the Observatory said.
IRAN PROPOSES NEW MONITORING MISSION
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi pitched his
proposal for an observer force when a regional "contact group"
met in Cairo on Monday, Iran's state news agency said. He said
observers should come from group members Iran, Egypt, Saudi
Arabia and Turkey.
The new grouping is an awkward combination of supporters and
opponents of the anti-Assad uprising that now resembles civil
war. Iran has stuck by Assad while Saudi Arabia, Egypt and
Turkey have demanded the president step down.
"Salehi suggested the sending of observers from the four
countries to monitor the cessation of violence, the conducting
of dialogue, emphasising the need for a sense of integration and
national unity and Syrian territory," IRNA news agency reported.
Given mutual mistrust within the Middle East quartet, it was
unclear whether Salehi's proposal had much prospect of success.
Two monitoring missions in Syria have already collapsed. The
first, a regional Arab League group of observers, left in
protest at a continued escalation of violence with little sign
of political reform pledged by Assad. A United Nations mission
pulled out most of its observers for similar reasons.
Violence has intensified and spread across this large,
pivotal Arab country and more than 200,000 refugees have flooded
into neighbouring states.
Iraq, which in August closed its border crossings, reopened
its borders on Tuesday to allow in 100 Syrian refugees per day.
But Iraq will refuse entry to young men, officials said, citing
security reasons, as many young men are believed to be rebels.
Some criticised the move. "This is an unjust decision toward
Syrian families. Some Syrian families reject leaving their young
sons behind," said one local Iraqi official who asked not to be
named.
REGIONAL RIVALRIES POSE OBSTACLE
Western officials and diplomats are sceptical that the new
Middle East contact group that convened in Cairo could reach any
deal to draw down the spiralling violence in Syria.
The four countries have differences with sectarian and
strategic dimensions that seem insurmountable.
Saudi Arabia and Turkey are actively supporting Syrian
rebels and are believed to be training them as well. Other Sunni
Muslim countries in the region are also throwing their weight
behind the mostly Sunni-led uprising in Syria.
Shi'ite Muslim power Iran has supported Assad, whose Alawite
sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, has dominated the country
for decades. Tehran has acknowledged having members of its
security forces there, but only in an advisory role. Rebels say
that Iranian forces are helping Assad militarily.
Underlining the inherent tensions, Saudi Arabia's foreign
minister stayed away from the Cairo meeting of the contact group
on Monday. Egyptian officials did not say why no one else came
in his place.
International powers seem to be equally deadlocked along old
Cold War lines, with Western powers backing the Syrian
opposition, and Russia and China blocking any U.N.-mandated
intervention aimed at dislodging Assad.
Iranian state media said that Salehi, who like Moscow and
Beijing has called for an internal resolution without foreign
interference, is to meet Assad in Damascus on Wednesday and
propose ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.