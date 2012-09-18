* Rebels trying to seize Tel Abyad crossing into Turkey
* Iran foreign minister proposes regional monitors to stem
violence
* Salehi due in Damascus on Wednesday, will see Assad
* Shelling, clashes persist across Syria, death toll climbs
By Kadir Celikcan
AKCAKALE, Turkey, Sept 18 Syrian rebels battled
government forces near a Turkish border crossing on Tuesday and
bullets flew into the northern neighbour that has backed the
18-month-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.
The revolt, which began as peaceful street protests cracked
down on by Assad's military, has escalated into a civil war in
which over 27,000 people have died. Daily death tolls now
approach 200 and the last month was the bloodiest yet.
In another bid to stem the bloodshed, Iran's foreign
minister proposed a new regional monitoring mission ahead of
talks with President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Wednesday,
Iranian state media said. Two previous missions have collapsed.
From the Turkish side of the crossing with Tel Abyad, a
Reuters witness heard sporadic, heavy machinegun fire and saw an
ambulance nearby. A Turkish official said stray bullets hit some
houses in the town of Akcakale, wounding at least one person, a
woman.
He said the rebels were trying to gain control of Tel Abyad,
which was a major crossing for Turkish-Syrian commerce in
peacetime, and which rebels were rumoured to have used for
weapons smuggling in the past year.
It appeared to be the first attempt by insurgents to assert
their grip over a border zone in al-Raqqa province, most of
which has remained solidly pro-Assad.
Rebels hold two other crossings on the northern border with
Turkey. A third border point would help strengthen their control
in the north and put more pressure on the army as they battle
for control of Syria's largest city Aleppo not far away.
Residents say only one town near the border has welcomed
rebels in al-Raqqa province. The town held an anti-Assad protest
on Tuesday, prompting government shelling, wounding several
people, and fighting later erupted.
Parts of Syria's frontiers with Turkey, Lebanon and Iraq
have become porous as the conflict spread. More than 200,000
refugees have poured into Turkey and Jordan to escape
bombardment by pro-Assad forces in pursuit of rebels.
Shell fire has occasionally crashed over the borders, and
the fighting has sometimes come so close that the armies of
neighbouring states have gone on high alert.
Syria's second and third cities, Aleppo and Homs, have been
shattered by fighting. With the army relying on fighter jets and
helicopter gunships and the rebels on makeshift bombs,
neighbourhoods in both cities have been levelled.
Damascus, once seen as an impregnable Assad stronghold, has
also suffered near daily shelling and clashes on its outskirts.
At least five fighters and four soldiers died in the latest
clashes on the capital's southern outskirts, the London-based
Syrian Observatory or Human Rights said.
Security forces are trying to stamp out a rebel foothold in
Damascus's southern and eastern suburbs.
Heavy army shelling battered rebellious towns in the
southern Deraa region, fount of the uprising, and Idlib, in the
north near the Turkish border. More than 60 people were killed
nationwide before evening on Tuesday, the Observatory said.
IRAN PROPOSES NEW MONITORING MISSION
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi pitched his
proposal for an observer force when a regional "contact group"
met in Cairo on Monday, Iran's state news agency said. He said
observers should come from the group's four member countries -
Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Given mutual mistrust within the quartet, it was unclear
whether Salehi's proposal had much prospect of success. The new
grouping is an awkward combination of supporters and opponents
of the uprising. Iran has stuck by Assad while Saudi Arabia,
Egypt and Turkey have demanded the president step down.
"Salehi suggested the sending of observers from the four
countries to monitor the cessation of violence, the conducting
of dialogue, emphasising the need for a sense of integration and
national unity and Syrian territory," IRNA news agency reported.
Two monitoring missions in Syria have already unravelled.
The first, a regional Arab League group of observers, left in
protest at a continued escalation of violence with little sign
of political reform pledged by Assad. A United Nations mission
pulled out most of its observers for similar reasons.
Violence has intensified and spread across this large,
pivotal Arab country and more than 200,000 refugees have flooded
into neighbouring states.
Iraq, which in August closed its border crossings, reopened
them on Tuesday to allow in 100 Syrian refugees per day. But
Iraq will refuse entry to young men, officials said, citing
security reasons, as many young men are believed to be rebels.
REGIONAL RIVALRIES POSE OBSTACLE
Western officials and diplomats are sceptical that the new
Middle East contact group that convened in Cairo could reach any
deal to draw down the spiralling violence in Syria.
The four countries have differences with sectarian and
strategic dimensions that seem insurmountable.
Saudi Arabia and Turkey are actively supporting Syrian
rebels and are believed to be training them as well. Other Sunni
Muslim countries in the region are also throwing their weight
behind the mostly Sunni-led uprising in Syria.
Shi'ite Muslim power Iran has supported Assad, whose Alawite
sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, has dominated the country
for decades. Tehran has acknowledged having members of its
security forces there, but only in an advisory role. Rebels say
that Iranian forces are helping Assad militarily.
Underlining the inherent tensions, Saudi Arabia's foreign
minister stayed away from the Cairo meeting of the contact group
on Monday. Egyptian officials did not say why no one else came
in his place.
International powers seem to be equally deadlocked along old
Cold War lines, with Western powers backing the Syrian
opposition, and Russia and China blocking any U.N.-mandated
intervention aimed at dislodging Assad.
Iranian state media said that Salehi, who like Moscow and
Beijing has called for an internal resolution without foreign
interference, was to meet Assad in Damascus on Wednesday and
propose ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.