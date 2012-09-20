* Fighter jet hits fuel station in northern Syria
* Helicopter clips tail of passenger jet before crashing
* Security forces raid Damascus suburb
* Iraq and Belarus deny they are helping arm Assad
By Erika Solomon and Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Sept 20 At least 54 people were killed
when a jet fighter blew up a fuel station amid heavy fighting
between government and rebel forces in northern Syria on
Thursday, a British-based monitoring group said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network
of activists across Syria reporting on government violence
during the 18-month-old revolt, cited an activist in al-Raqqa
province as saying more than 110 people were dead or wounded.
A video published by activists, said to be from al-Raqqa,
showed black clouds of smoke rising from the wreckage of the
petrol station as bewildered residents examined the scene
following the attack by an air force jet.
Government forces shelled rebels near a border crossing with
Turkey some 30 km (18 miles) away on the northern fringes of
al-Raqqa, a day after it was seized by the insurgents.
A Reuters witness on the Turkish side of the border heard
heavy gunfire and explosions close to the Tel Abyad border post,
where an opposition flag still fluttered. Residents rushed
towards the border as the gunfire intensified.
It was impossible to verify the authenticity of the
activists' video, and most foreign journalists are barred entry
into Syria, making accounts of events difficult to confirm.
President Bashar al-Assad has used helicopters and fighter
jets against areas where insurgents have been operating,
including residential districts of the capital and other cities.
Assad's forces have targeted petrol stations in rural towns
and villages and along main roads to deprive rebels of fuel.
Civilians have set up smaller, discreet fuel outlets.
In comments to Egyptian magazine Al-Ahram Al-Araby,
published in its Friday edition, Assad said "the armed groups
exercise terrorism against the state. They are not popular
within society ... they will not be victorious in the end".
But he added that the "door to dialogue remains open".
"Change cannot be achieved through foreign intervention," he
said.
Activists say more than 27,000 people have been killed in a
conflict which began with peaceful street protests that provoked
a harsh military crackdown and mushroomed into civil war. Last
month was the bloodiest yet.
Earlier on Thursday, Syria's information ministry said a
Syrian military helicopter that crashed near the capital had
clipped the tail of a Syrian Arab Airlines passenger plane, but
the 200 people on board escaped unharmed.
"The helicopter struck the tail of the plane ... The control
tower at Damascus airport confirmed that the plane landed safely
at Damascus airport and all 200 passengers are in good health,"
a statement published on the state news channel Syria TV said.
REBELLIOUS DAMASCUS DISTRICT RAIDED
On the ground, security forces surrounded and raided a
rebellious southern district of Damascus, arresting more than
100 people, and activists said several others were shot dead.
An opposition activist called Abu Salam, who lives in the
Yarmouk district where rebels have been hiding out in recent
days, told Reuters many residents were trapped.
He said tanks and soldiers had sealed all the entrances and
hundreds of soldiers were searching the area on foot and on
trucks mounted with heavy machineguns.
"We are hiding in our homes. I am afraid to leave the house
so I am sitting here waiting to see if they reach my street, if
I will be arrested or shot dead," he said, adding that two men
and a young woman were shot dead when soldiers saw them running
out of a park on Thursday morning.
He said another five rebels found hiding were executed.
A resident who toured Yarmouk a day earlier said rebel
fighters, flushed out of surrounding districts, had moved into a
southern section of the district and came under intense army
bombardment overnight.
Assad has long maintained that foreign-backed militants have
been leading the revolt.
State media said soldiers had killed 100 Afghan "terrorists"
in the city of Aleppo. Rebels dismissed that, saying the
district of Bustan al-Qasr - where the attack supposedly took
place - had not been entered by Assad's troops.
DIVIDED WORLD CANNOT HALT VIOLENCE
Iran and Russia back Assad, while the United States and
European allies want him toppled but have shrunk from
intervening in a conflict steeped in ethnic and sectarian
rivalries that could spill over borders and inflame the wider
Middle East.
Iraq denied on Thursday a Western intelligence report that
Iranian aircraft and trucks had transported weapons and military
personnel through Iraq to Syria to help Assad and Belarus denied
trying to sell weapons to Syria.
"Iraq has confirmed that it will never be involved or
helping or allowing any shipment via its air space or land to
Syria," Iraqi government spokesman Ali al-Dabbagh told Reuters.
The allegation, reported by Reuters on Wednesday, said arms
transfers were organised by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards.
Syria's upheaval is a political headache for Iraq's Shi'ite
Muslim-led government. Close to Assad's ally, Shi'ite Iran,
Baghdad has resisted joining Western and Gulf Arab calls for the
authoritarian leader, whose family has ruled for 42 years, to
bow out while also calling for a reform process in Syria.
Baghdad's core concern is that a precipitous fall of Assad
would fracture Syria along sectarian lines and yield a hostile,
hardline Sunni Muslim regime that could stir up Iraq's
combustible Sunni-Shi'ite communal mix.
Belarus denied trying to sell weapons to Syria and violating
a U.N. Security Council resolution after the United States
imposed sanctions on a Belarussian state-owned firm.
"All the accusations of the American side ... have no basis
and are untrue," a spokesman said.
The Syrian rebels are being armed by Sunni Muslim states
including Saudi Arabia and receive other supplies and diplomatic
support from Western powers and Turkey.