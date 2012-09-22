BEIRUT, Sept 22 The Free Syrian Army (FSA) has moved its leadership from Turkey to an area of Syria controlled by rebels, FSA Commander-in-Chief Colonel Riad al-Asaad said in a video statement on Saturday.

The FSA has been based in Turkey for more than a year as its fighters have struggled to battle forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. While rebels now control swathes of Syria, they face aerial and artillery attack from Assad's forces.