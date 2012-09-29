* Market is part of UNESCO heritage site
* Activists say neither rebels nor army advancing in Aleppo
* Iran says victory "certain" for Assad
* Turkey threatens action if borders fired on again
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Sept 29 Hundreds of shops were burning
in the ancient covered market in Aleppo on Saturday as fighting
between rebels and state forces in Syria's largest city
threatened to destroy a UNESCO world heritage site.
The uprising-turned-civil war that is now raging across
Syria has killed more than 30,000 people, according to activist
groups such as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
But beyond the dramatic human cost, many of Syria's historic
treasures have also fallen victim to an 18-month-old conflict
that has reduced parts of some cities to ruins.
Rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad
announced a new offensive in Aleppo, Syria's commercial hub of
2.5 million people, on Thursday, but neither side has appeared
to make significant gains.
In Aleppo, activists speaking via Skype said army snipers
were making it difficult to approach the Souk al-Madina, the
medieval market of vaulted stone alleyways and carved wooden
facades in the Old City, once a major tourist attraction.
Videos uploaded to YouTube showed dark black clouds hanging
over the city skyline.
Activists said the fire might have been started by shelling
and gunfire on Friday and estimated that between 700 and 1,000
shops had been destroyed so far. The accounts were difficult to
verify because of government restricts on foreign media.
Aleppo's Old City is one of several locations in Syria
declared world heritage sites by UNESCO, the United Nations
cultural agency, that are now at risk from the fighting.
UNESCO believes five of Syria's six heritage sites - which
also include the ancient desert city of Palmyra, the Crac des
Chevaliers crusader fortress and parts of old Damascus - have
been affected.
The British-based Observatory for Human Rights, which has a
network of activists across Syria, said Assad's forces and
rebels blamed each other for the blaze.
NO ONE MAKING GAINS
Heavy clashes erupted outside several military sites in
Aleppo on Saturday evening. Activists said rebels were battling
government forces outside the Neirab military air base.
The Observatory said clashes outside a base used for
artillery training had set a nearby building alight and killed
three people.
Fighting was also reported outside Bab Antakya, a stone
gateway to Aleppo's Old City, which sits on ancient trade routes
and survived a parade of rulers throughout its construction
between the 12th and 17th century.
Rebels said they had taken the gate, but some activists said
the fighting continued and neither side was truly in control.
"No one is actually making gains here, it is just fighting
and more fighting, and terrified people are fleeing," said an
activist contacted by telephone who declined to be identified.
He said in some districts, bodies were lying in the streets
and residents would not collect them, fearing snipers.
More than 40 people had been killed in fighting across
Syria, according to the Observatory.
Syria's military deadlock is also reflected diplomatically,
with foreign powers stalemated over how to act. Western states
and Gulf Arab countries back the opposition but most seem
reluctant to interfere, while Russia, China and Iran back Assad.
The revolt against four decades of Assad family, which began
in March 2011 as peaceful protests, has become an armed
insurgency, with rebels holding ground in Aleppo and rural towns
of northern Syria.
The fighting has crept closer to Syria's border zones, and
some bullets and rockets have hit neighbouring Lebanon, Iraq and
Turkey. Ankara warned it would take action if its territory was
again hit - a mortar bomb hit a town on its southeastern
frontier on Friday.
GOVERNMENT VICTORY "CERTAIN"
An advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
said he was confident Syria's government would beat the rebels.
"The victory of the government of Syria against internal
opponents, America, and their other Western and Arab supporters,
is counted as a victory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," said
Ali Akbar Velayati, according to state news agency IRNA.
"The victory of the Syrian government is certain."
Activists reported fresh clashes in the capital Damascus and
its suburbs and said security forces were torching homes as
helicopters buzzed overhead.
The bloodied bodies of at least 12 men were found in
Damascus's northwestern suburb of Qudsaya. A video published by
showed rows of men, some of them apparently shot, laid in a room
whose walls were spattered with blood.
Some Damascus residents have accused government forces of
summary executions in rebel districts.
"They can't arrest everyone, so they are using elimination
tactics. They enter area that was held by rebels, look for
people that are wanted and kill them all," one activist said.
Assad has long defended the fierce crackdown, arguing that
he has been fighting Islamist militants funded from abroad.
Text messages attributed to the army were sent to all Syrian
mobiles since Aleppo rebels announced their new offensive.
"To those who have implicated themselves against the state:
Those who have offered you money have left you with two options:
You will be killed fighting the state or it will kill you to get
rid of you," one message read.
"The state is more merciful than you. Think and decide. The
Syrian Army."