* Rebels fight to hold highway
* Turkish warplanes scramble on border
* Refugees to face winter in tents
By Angus MacSwan
BEIRUT, Oct 12 Rebels battled to hold onto
Syria's main north-south highway on Friday as government forces
fought insurgents on several fronts across the country.
The rebels captured an air defence base east of Syria's
biggest city, Aleppo, and government forces unleashed air
strikes and artillery bombardments on the western city of Homs,
activists said.
On the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey scrambled two fighter
jets after a Syrian military helicopter bombed the Syrian border
town of Azmarin.
The incident was the latest sign that tension between Ankara
and Damascus is surging at a time when the 19-month-old conflict
is deepening with no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough and
growing concerns that it could spread across the Middle East.
The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave
a death toll for Thursday of more than 260 people, including
civilians and combatants on both sides, in violence in the
capital and the north, west and east of the country.
It said 92 soldiers had been killed on Thursday, one of the
highest daily tolls on the government side since the uprising
against President Bashar al-Assad broke out in March 2011.
The official SANA news agency also reported fighting
nationwide and said dozens of rebels, which it called "mercenary
terrorists", had been killed.
The reports could not be independently verified but they
indicate an intensifying conflict, with the daily body counts of
the past several weeks far exceeding previous months.
HIGHWAY HELL
The British-based Observatory, which has a network of
monitors in Syria, said fighting was taking place at a military
barracks close to Maarat al-Nuaman, a town on the highway from
Homs to Aleppo in the northwest.
Aleppo, Syria's commercial hub, has been contested since
July and the rebel capture of Maarat al-Nuaman this week cut the
main route for Assad's military to resupply and reinforce it.
Opposition sources said rebels on Thursday halted an
armoured army column at Khan Sheikhoun which had been sent from
Hama to retake Maarat al-Nuaman, 70 km (40 miles) south of
Aleppo. They also reported artillery barrages along the highway
between Khan Sheikhoun and Maarat in the past 72 hours.
SANA said government forces were trying to clear Aleppo's
Karm al-Jabal area of rebels on Friday.
More than 30,000 people have been killed in the conflict,
which started out as a popular uprising against four decades of
Assad family rule and domination by their Alawite sect and then
spiralled into civil war.
Fighting has also spilled over its borders into Turkey,
Lebanon, Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, stoking
fears that the war could drag in its neighbours.
Since Syrian bombardments hit Turkish villages last week,
Ankara and Damascus have squared off militarily and
rhetorically, with Turkey moving troops up to the border and
threatening to retaliate if there is further cross-border
bloodshed.
Two Turkish fighter planes scrambled on Friday after a
Syrian military helicopter bombed the Syrian border town of
Azmarin, where there has been intense fighting between rebels
and government forces this week.
Turkey infuriated Syria on Wednesday when it forced a
passenger plane flying from Russia to Syria to land in Ankara.
The Turkish authorities said it was carrying Russian-made
munitions for the Syrian army, a charge denied by Damascus and
Moscow.
Turkey allows rebels sanctuary on its soil and has led
calls, along with Western powers and Gulf Arab states, for Assad
to step down. The Syrian president counts on the support of
Russia and Iran.
Despite the bluster, most analysts believe that neither
Syria nor Turkey want matters to get out of hand. The United
States and European powers have also shown no desire to
intervene militarily, despite much hand-wringing over the
bloodshed.
HOMS UNDER FIRE AGAIN
Assad's forces also intensified air strikes and artillery
barrages against Homs on Friday, a day after they took heavy
losses trying to overrun the rebel-held Khalidiya district,
opposition activists said.
"There are 50 bodies of soldiers and shabbiha (militia) on
the streets in Khalidiya and regime troops cannot retrieve
them," said Ahmad Tarkawi, a local opposition leader.
"The situation remains tough. The regime is now using a
multiple rings tactic to surround Homs."
Homs, 140 km (90 miles) north of Damascus, was the focus of
world attention in February when a government siege pulverised
rebel-held districts and killed hundreds of fighters and
civilians. It is also a gateway to the mountains overlooking the
Mediterranean, heartland of Assad's minority Alawite sect.
Video footage showed a six-storey building in Khalidiya
flattened by an airstrike.
Shelling and aerial bombardments were also hitting Sunni
Muslim towns near Homs to prevent rebels in the countryside from
joining the battle for Homs, opposition activist Abu Yazan said.
Meanwhile, the refugee crisis grew ever more acute, with the
U.N. refugee agency UNHCR saying that between 2,000 and 3,000
people were fleeing across borders every day from Syria.
The total number of refugees now stood at more than 340,000,
Melissa Fleming, a UNHCR spokeswoman, said in Geneva.
"And now into the winter months, more and more of these
people are going to be living in camp situations. So more and
more of these people are going to be spending the winter in
tents," she said.
Syria refugee graphic: